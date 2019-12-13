Christmas Services 2019
Carols, candlelight, and pageants too! Here you’ll be able to find just the service to celebrate the season in the Valley
December 15
A Blue Christmas Service
Canard Community Church, 1315 Highway 341 (Upper Canard)
7pm
This is a special service for those who find Christmas difficult or sad, a service to help them know it is okay to feel that way and to join with others in the same situation.
C.A.K.E. Kids for Christ musical
Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville
11am
A Christmas children’s musical entitled Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment
December 21
Quiet Christmas
Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton
2pm
A service for those who find Christmas hard
Longest Night Service
Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams, NS
7pm
While Christmas is a time of joy, it is also a time of grief for many. This service invites us to share all of our story in our remembrances.
December 22
Longest Night of the Year Service
Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas
7pm
Whether this is your first Christmas without a loved one or you have been suffering a loss for as long as you remember, we gather to be reminded that it’s okay to mourn, even at Christmas.
Children’s Nativity Service
New Hope Wesleyan Church, 7054 Highway 12, Kentville
3pm
Children will hear a dramatic retelling of the Christmas story, and will have an opportunity to create their own nativity scene
Christmas Candle Light Service
Hope Centre Family Centre, 9593 Commercial Street, New Minas
6pm
We are celebrating the birth of Jesus early
Advent Worship and Children’s Pageant
Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams
10am
Our service will include our children leading us in the pageant, “Sharing the News”, a re-telling of the Christmas story
Lessons and Carols
Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville
11am
A musical presentation by the Sanctuary Choir and friends
Service of Lessons and Carols, Hanging of the Greens
All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston
9:30am
Singing carols and decorating the church
Service of Lessons and Carols, Hanging of the Greens
Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton
11am
Christmas Eve December 24
Family Christmas Eve Service
Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas
4pm
A Christmas Eve worship service geared towards families
Traditional Christmas Eve Service
Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas
6pm
Christmas Eve Service
Covenanter Church, 1989 Grand Pré Rd, Grand Pré
11pm
A Christmas Eve worship service; a calming, peaceful time of music and reflection in a 200-year-old church building
Christmas Eve Services
New Hope Wesleyan Church, 7054 Highway 12, Kentville
4pm and 6pm
Our Candlelight Services are 60 minutes and consist of upbeat carols, candle-lighting, special moments, laughs, and an encouraging message about Jesus, the light and hope of the world, and that changes everything!
Christmas Eve Service: Carols around the Crèche
St. John’s Anglican Church,164 Main Street, Wolfville
6:30 pm
Family service (no communion) with the Christmas story, prayer and carols
Christmas Eve Service: Carols and Communion
9:00 pm
St. John’s Anglican Church,164 Main Street, Wolfville
A traditional service with holy communion, prayer, carols (led by the choir) and the lighting of candles.
A Christmas Eve Service
Canard Community Church, 1315 Highway 341, Upper Canard
4pm
A time for families to gather for a special service of music and readings.
Christmas Eve Service
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 118 Main St, Wolfville
7pm
Christmas Eve Service
Catholic Church of St. John the Evangelist, 339 King St, Windsor
4pm and 9pm
Christmas Eve Service
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville
7pm and 10pm
Christmas Eve Candlelight Family Service
Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville
6:30pm
Annual service of carols, readings, special music by the choirs
Christmas Eve Candle Light Service
Wolfville Ridge Baptist Church, corner of Ridge Road and Greenfield Road
7pm
A Celebration of the birth of Christ
Family Christmas Eve Service
Kings Presbyterian Church, 5563 Prospect Road, New Minas
6:30pm
A service of scripture and carols
Family-Friendly Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main Street, Wolfville
4:00pm
Traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main Street, Wolfville
7:30pm
Family Service
All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston
4pm
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton
4pm
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston
8pm
Family Christmas Eve Service
Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams
4pm
Join us for a family-friendly service as we hear the stories of Christmas
Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service
Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams
7pm
Join us as we celebrate the birth of the Christ Child
Christmas Eve Candle Light Service
Waterville Baptist Church, 1243 Mill Street , Waterville
6:30pm
December 25 Christmas Day
Christmas Service
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville
11:15am
Christmas Day Book of Common Prayer Communion
Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton
10am