Christmas Services 2019

Carols, candlelight, and pageants too! Here you’ll be able to find just the service to celebrate the season in the Valley

December 15

A Blue Christmas Service

Canard Community Church, 1315 Highway 341 (Upper Canard)

7pm

This is a special service for those who find Christmas difficult or sad, a service to help them know it is okay to feel that way and to join with others in the same situation.

C.A.K.E. Kids for Christ musical

Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville

11am

A Christmas children’s musical entitled Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment

December 21

Quiet Christmas

Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton

2pm

A service for those who find Christmas hard

Longest Night Service

Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams, NS

7pm

While Christmas is a time of joy, it is also a time of grief for many. This service invites us to share all of our story in our remembrances.

December 22

Longest Night of the Year Service

Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas

7pm

Whether this is your first Christmas without a loved one or you have been suffering a loss for as long as you remember, we gather to be reminded that it’s okay to mourn, even at Christmas.

Children’s Nativity Service

New Hope Wesleyan Church, 7054 Highway 12, Kentville

3pm

Children will hear a dramatic retelling of the Christmas story, and will have an opportunity to create their own nativity scene

Christmas Candle Light Service

Hope Centre Family Centre, 9593 Commercial Street, New Minas

6pm

We are celebrating the birth of Jesus early

Advent Worship and Children’s Pageant

Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams

10am

Our service will include our children leading us in the pageant, “Sharing the News”, a re-telling of the Christmas story

Lessons and Carols

Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville

11am

A musical presentation by the Sanctuary Choir and friends

Service of Lessons and Carols, Hanging of the Greens

All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston

9:30am

Singing carols and decorating the church

Service of Lessons and Carols, Hanging of the Greens

Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton

11am

Christmas Eve December 24

Family Christmas Eve Service

Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas

4pm

A Christmas Eve worship service geared towards families

Traditional Christmas Eve Service

Orchard Valley United Church,130 Cornwallis Ave, New Minas

6pm

Christmas Eve Service

Covenanter Church, 1989 Grand Pré Rd, Grand Pré

11pm

A Christmas Eve worship service; a calming, peaceful time of music and reflection in a 200-year-old church building

Christmas Eve Services

New Hope Wesleyan Church, 7054 Highway 12, Kentville

4pm and 6pm

Our Candlelight Services are 60 minutes and consist of upbeat carols, candle-lighting, special moments, laughs, and an encouraging message about Jesus, the light and hope of the world, and that changes everything!

Christmas Eve Service: Carols around the Crèche

St. John’s Anglican Church,164 Main Street, Wolfville

6:30 pm

Family service (no communion) with the Christmas story, prayer and carols

Christmas Eve Service: Carols and Communion

9:00 pm

St. John’s Anglican Church,164 Main Street, Wolfville

A traditional service with holy communion, prayer, carols (led by the choir) and the lighting of candles.

A Christmas Eve Service

Canard Community Church, 1315 Highway 341, Upper Canard

4pm

A time for families to gather for a special service of music and readings.

Christmas Eve Service

Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 118 Main St, Wolfville

7pm

Christmas Eve Service

Catholic Church of St. John the Evangelist, 339 King St, Windsor

4pm and 9pm

Christmas Eve Service

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville

7pm and 10pm

Christmas Eve Candlelight Family Service

Kentville United Baptist Church, 503 Main Street, Kentville

6:30pm

Annual service of carols, readings, special music by the choirs

Christmas Eve Candle Light Service

Wolfville Ridge Baptist Church, corner of Ridge Road and Greenfield Road

7pm

A Celebration of the birth of Christ

Family Christmas Eve Service

Kings Presbyterian Church, 5563 Prospect Road, New Minas

6:30pm

A service of scripture and carols

Family-Friendly Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main Street, Wolfville

4:00pm

Traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main Street, Wolfville

7:30pm

Family Service

All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston

4pm

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton

4pm

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

All Saints Anglican, 521 Pleasant St, Kingston

8pm

Family Christmas Eve Service

Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams

4pm

Join us for a family-friendly service as we hear the stories of Christmas

Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service

Port Williams United Baptist Church, 1031 Main Street, Port Williams

7pm

Join us as we celebrate the birth of the Christ Child

Christmas Eve Candle Light Service

Waterville Baptist Church, 1243 Mill Street , Waterville

6:30pm

December 25 Christmas Day

Christmas Service

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 48 Belcher Street, Kentville

11:15am

Christmas Day Book of Common Prayer Communion

Holy Trinity Anglican, 45 Main St, Middleton

10am