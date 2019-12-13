Donate to the Kingston Library Expansion

By Muriel West

Are you looking for a new option for Christmas giving? A worthy project where you can be assured that a large portion of your donation isn’t being used for “administrative” expenses? Are you looking for a project that will benefit a large swath of society: the privileged as well as the disenfranchised, the elderly well as children? Something that will provide you with a tax receipt for the full amount of your gift? Perhaps your group, class, or workplace wants to impact the local community with a meaningful project at holiday time or in the new year.

Consider making a gift to the Kingston Library. Our Library is undergoing an exciting expansion! Currently situated behind the Kingston Village Office on Main Street, it will soon occupy the entire space of the current Village Office as well as its present space, more than doubling its capacity to serve the community better. The Annapolis Valley Regional Library staff has been meeting with the Kingston Village Commission to craft a plan for an expanded space to

facilitate more offerings, and you can be part of this epic project!

Please explore the Annapolis Valley Regional Library at valleylibrary.ca. Click the Support the Library and Donate links to easily make your gift online by choosing CanadaHelps and selecting Kingston Library. Or you may wish to print the form to donate by mail to the Annapolis Valley Regional Library, PO Box 510 Berwick NS B0P 1E0. Please indicate your gift is for the Kingston Library.

Thank you for your support of this community project. We hope that you

will take advantage of everything the new expanded Kingston Library will have

to offer, and that you will enjoy seeing how your donation enriches the lives of everyone in the Kingston community.