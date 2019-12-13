Give to the Fundy Dental Community Project

Submitted

Are you looking for a unique and life-impacting gift to give this holiday season? What about giving someone you don’t know the gift of a smile, with all of its additional benefits!

Treatment through the Fundy Dental Community Project (FDCP) has life-impacting results for their clients. This type of opportunity can be an invaluable turning point and catalyst towards a future built on stronger mental, emotional, and physical well-being; overcoming obstacles that they previously felt were insurmountable, and opening doors to more opportunities.

One recent FDCP patient says, “this program has been a great thing for me. Even at my age, it is wonderful to be able to get my teeth back, no longer have a gap there, and to be able to chew. Everyone was friendly, kind, and helpful about any questions I might have. A big THANK YOU to all who helped me with my ‘big project’!” FD (age 88).

Donations and corporate sponsorships are the lifeline of the work done at the FDCP, and each and every dollar makes a difference in someone’s life! Would you please consider giving towards someone’s smile this season?

For more information on how to donate, please visit: fundycommunity.com/donate/

Thank you to our supporters and sponsors for enabling the continued invaluable work of the Fundy Dental Community Project!