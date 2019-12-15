The Valley Community Learning Association Releases 2020 Calendar

By Sophie Bérubé

The Valley Community Learning Association (VCLA) is a not-for-profit charitable group that works to raise the literacy levels of adults in Kings and Annapolis Counties. Since 2011, we have offered a creative writing class to our adult learners who are drawn to the literary arts. VCLA believes that adults learners, like children, also benefit from engaging in artistic creation. What began as a writing group has expanded into visual arts, song writing and music production programs. Since 2018, we have produced a calendar with photos of the Valley featuring poetry from our creative writing group. Proceeds from these calendars support adult learning in the Valley.

Calendars are available from these supportive local businesses:

Grand Pré: Just Us Café

Wolfville: Just Us Café; Eos Natural Foods; Tan Café; Stirling’s Farm Market.

Greenwich: Noggins Corner Farm Market; Edible Art Café.

Kentville: VCLA Office; Tan Café; Kentville Town Office; Valley Signature Smile; Headliners Studio.

Coldbrook: Tan Café

Berwick: Valley Naturopathic Clinic

Kingston: Marie et Guy French Bakery

Visit vcla.ca for more information