Donate to Acadia Performing Arts Series And Win a Train Trip to Montreal!

By François Côté

Make your charitable donation to the Performing Arts Series before February 1, 2020, for a chance to win an all-inclusive round-trip train cruise for two from Halifax to Montreal aboard Via Rail’s The Ocean. The trip includes double bedroom accommodations and all meals. Dates are to be chosen by the winner, who may also gift the trip to someone else. What a wonderful opportunity for a cultural adventure to La Belle Métropole!

For decades, your Acadia Performing Arts Series has been bringing world class performances to Wolfville. The APAS’ lasting success is due in no small part to the steadfast support of all its subscribers, but often it is that extra support from generous patrons that makes the difference between red ink and black ink at the end of the year. Donours to the Performing Arts Series receive tax receipts for their charitable donation.

How to donate :

You can donate by cheque (made payable to “Acadia Performing Arts Series”).

You can also donate online directly to the Performing Arts Series, with a credit card, through the Campaign for Acadia. Please email the Series’ coordinator at francois.cote@acadiau.ca for detailed information.

Thanks to Via Rail Canada for its generous contribution to the Acadia Performing Arts Series’ fundraising campaign.