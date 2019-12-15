Home for the Holidays: A Group Show at Harvest Gallery

On now until the end of the year

Home is a holiday show featuring the work of participating gallery artists. We chose the theme of Home as it is such an evocative word –one often associated with the holiday season. And yet, Home can mean so many things: an accommodation, property, a roof over one’s head; the family or social unit occupying a home; a place where something flourishes, is most typically found, or from which it originates; a game played at the team’s own field or court; or homing: the returning by instinct of an animal to its territory after leaving it or, to move or be aimed toward a target or destination with great accuracy. Perhaps instead Home is something less prosaic, more imaginative or inspired, something that comes to mind or something you feel when you hear the word.

We did not limit size or price. Thus, there is a variety of work in a range of media – sure to please all tastes and pocketbooks.

We look forward to welcoming you Home!