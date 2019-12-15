Way Back When

DATE: circa 1928

MATERIALS: Paper

MEASUREMENTS: 30.5 cm L x 35.5 cm W

SCOPE & CONTENT: This photo is of the Grade 10 students of Wolfville High School in 1928. The students acted out a scene entitled “A Grecian Scene” as part of the school’s Christmas Competition. Some of the people include: Lloyd Shaw, Lloyd Macpherson, Rex Porter, Joyce Sears, Harold Perry, Enid Coldwell, Helen Perry, Lorna Bishop, Frances Porter, Rose Cohen, John Murphy, Phyllis Barteau, Helen Fowler, Ralph Creighton, John Eaton, Marguerite Fowler, John Roach, Mabel Burgher, Florence Jodrey, Helen Young, Betty Williams, Jennie Pulsifer, Julia Burgher, Mildred Smith, Lovett Bishop, Dean Hennigar, Homer McLeod, George Dakin.

All photos courtesy of Randall House Museum

259 Main Street, Wolfville, NS

902-542-9775, wolfvillehs.ednet.ns.ca

DATE: 1905

MARKS/LABEL: Written on back: ‘1905 Port Williams Ken Hibbert under sign of Sterling Fountain Pens; Pappy Joe Bezanson, Mark Regan standing together at back.’

NARRATIVE: The men in the photo are identified as Ken Hibbert, under the sign of Sterling Fountain Pens, ‘Pappy Joe’ Bezanson, Mark Regan, standing together at the back. The fourth man is not named. The decorations are possibly for Christmas, the men are wearing winter clothes, the merchandise seems to be mostly hardware. The year is 1905, the place Port Williams.

All photos courtesy of Randall House Museum

259 Main Street, Wolfville, NS

902-542-9775, wolfvillehs.ednet.ns.ca