Pine Ridge Middle School Celebrates Ten Years as Fish Friends

Congratulations Pine Ridge Middle School, Kingston, for ten years of participation in the Kings County Wildlife Association’s Fish Friends program!

This program is run in several Kings County schools. All the equipment, including chiller and aquarium, is supplied by the Kings County Wildlife Association. The trout eggs and trout food is supplied by Nova Scotia Inland Fisheries through the Kings County Wildlife Association. Students and a teacher at each school are responsible for caring for the tank, eggs, and the fish once they hatch. The fish are then released by the students into local brooks and rivers in late spring.

The Kings County Wildlife Association would like to thank Pine Ridge Middle School and teacher Cindy MacLennen for participating in this program. This season the Fish Friends Program will be in 13 schools in Kings County, with approximately 3296 kids having access to the program.

Photo (left to right): Andrew Joyce, Jason Crocker, Maddy Higgs, Hailey Thorarpe, Desiree Morrison, Teacher Cindy MacLennen, and Ryan . Credit: RMP