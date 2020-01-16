Mike Uncorked: CentreStage Rings in 2020 with New Comedy

By Mike Butler

2020 is upon us and CentreStage Theatre in Kentville is gearing up for another fantastic twelve months of entertaining the Valley (and beyond) with top notch productions. This little theatre with the big heart has a stellar lineup of plays, including comedies, dramas, children’s shows, mysteries, and a dinner theatre, so keep on top of their offerings and don’t miss out!

Centrestage is kicking off the year with The Wild Women of Winedale, a joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching comedy focusing on three women at crossroads in their lives. We meet the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia: Fanny, Willa, and their sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows, including the early demise of two of their husbands. The play is set up with five vignettes telling the stories of five other women and their life-changing moments that add to the story’s humour and its impact. Everything works to prove that it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a brand-new adventure and the audience is left feeling happy and hopeful thanks to the Wild Women of Winedale!

This Jones, Hope, and Wooten comedy is sure to make you laugh and provide you with both insights and motivation about decluttering your life, and after much success with their other plays, including The Halleluiah Girls, The Dixie Swim Club, and The Savannah Sipping Society, CentreStage is guaranteed another hit show. Warm up this winter with some Wild Women!

The Wild Women of Winedale is directed by Peter Booth, George Henry, and Bryen Stoddard and the stage manager and producer is Elva Kelley with Kathy Walker doing lights and sounds. The cast , in order of appearance, includes Gwenyth Dwyn, Nancy Henry, Allyson Higgins, Mindy Vinqvist-Tymchuk, Josée Leclerc-Mann, Janet Westhaver, Susan Monro, and Carolyn Landry. You can imagine how much fun these ladies have had getting this show prepared for y’all!

CentreStage is all about community and each show they produce also features a local artist displaying their pieces in the lobby. The featured artist for The Wild Women of Winedale is the Kings Kikima Grannies Project. Come declutter your life and support the Grannies as they offer up some fantastic wares during the run of the show.

The Wild Women of Winedale will be performed evenings on January 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and February 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, with matinee performances on January 19 & 26, and February 9. Front of House opens at 6:45pm for the evening performances and 1:15pm for the matinees. Tickets for the show are adults $15; seniors/students $12; children, age 12 and under, $5. CentreStage takes cash or cheques only and reservations are recommended and are held until 15 minutes before show time. Please call 902-678-8040 for reservations.

Stay up to date with upcoming shows, auditions, and special events by visiting centrestagetheatre.ca, or follow them on Facebook.

Keep your calendars free to see the upcoming children’s show Snow White, The Evil Queen, and the Three Slobs in the Upper Performance Centre (Saturdays in February!), and Don’t Dress for Dinner, a wickedly funny farce on the Main Stage in February and March.