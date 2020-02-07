AVRL News: Food For Fines Initiative

The Annapolis Valley Regional Library is once again offering a Food for Fines initiative during the month of February at all of its eleven locations, and the Bookmobile. Just give us an item for the food bank and we’ll forgive up to $3.00 in fines. The really good news is that there is no limit on the number of fines which can be forgiven! Do you owe $8.50? Three food bank items will take care of that.

The most needed food items are:

• Soup and stew

• Canned meat and fish

• Canned vegetables and fruit

• Pasta and rice

• Pasta sauce

• Peanut butter

• Cereal

• Formula and baby food

• Meal replacement drinks

• Canned and powdered milk

Non-food items must be new and unopened. Commonly requested are:

• Laundry detergent

• Dish soap

• Shampoo

• Shaving cream

• Disposable razors

• Feminine hygiene products

• Plastic cling-wrap

If you have library fines to pay off, or even if you don’t, stop by the library with a food bank item or two during February. Through Food for Fines you can help make a difference for families in your area.

Please check expiry dates. We will not be accepting outdated food items. Food for Fines applies to fines only, other fees like lost books or printing costs are not included in this program.