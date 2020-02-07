Nova Scotia Icewine Festival Events

Dinners at Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery

Black tie Icewine Festival Opening Gala on Valentine’s Day February 14, 7pm to 10pm.

Winery Collaboration Dinner hosted by Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery, with chefs from Luckett Vineyards, and Grand Pré Wines, and Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery, February 22, 6pm.

Tasting Events at Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery

Saturday, February 15, 12pm – 4pm

Sunday, February 16, 12pm – 4pm

(Complimentary grapevine wreathmaking from 1pm to 3pm).

Saturday, February 22, 12pm – 4pm

Sunday, February 23, 12pm – 4pm

(Complimentary grapevine wreathmaking from 1pm to 3pm).



Other Events

Le Caveau Restaurant at Domaine de Grand Pré Winery will be open for dinner on Valentines day as well as during the Icewine Festival on February 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Planter’s Ridge Winery will be open during the festival

For more information visit nsicewinefest.com