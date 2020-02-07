Nova Scotia Icewine Festival Events
Dinners at Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery
Black tie Icewine Festival Opening Gala on Valentine’s Day February 14, 7pm to 10pm.
Winery Collaboration Dinner hosted by Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery, with chefs from Luckett Vineyards, and Grand Pré Wines, and Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery, February 22, 6pm.
Tasting Events at Lightfoot & Wolfville Winery
Saturday, February 15, 12pm – 4pm
Sunday, February 16, 12pm – 4pm
(Complimentary grapevine wreathmaking from 1pm to 3pm).
Saturday, February 22, 12pm – 4pm
Sunday, February 23, 12pm – 4pm
(Complimentary grapevine wreathmaking from 1pm to 3pm).
Other Events
Le Caveau Restaurant at Domaine de Grand Pré Winery will be open for dinner on Valentines day as well as during the Icewine Festival on February 14, 15, 21, and 22.
Planter’s Ridge Winery will be open during the festival
For more information visit nsicewinefest.com