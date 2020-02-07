Romance in the Valley
Justice of the Peace Sarah Anderson of East Coast Pop Up Weddings knows her way around a romantic setting, and she brings a sense of fun and adventure to the weddings she officiates. “The goal of East Coast Pop Up Weddings,” she notes, “is simplicity, low-stress, and sometimes a bit of spontaneity, all while creating a celebration that’s ceremony-focused and real.” Who better to ask about some of the best places for romance in the Annapolis Valley? These are Sarah’s top picks:
- Snowshoeing at Grand-Pré Park: The perfect quiet and tranquil winter setting.
- Cooking classes at The Flying Apron Inn & Cookery: Worth the trip to Summerville, they focus on local and seasonal fare.
- Grab a thermos of your favourite warm bevvy and go skating at Port Williams Pond. Evening skating is also an option, they’ve got lights!
- Settle in for some cider and a game of crib at Maritime Express Cider Co.
- Winter picnic! Pack your blankets and some warm drinks and sit on the back of your truck or hatchback at Huntington Point or Black Rock.
- Take a winter hike along the Annapolis River on the Old Mill Trail in South Farmington.
- Grab some snowshoes from West Hants Community Centre and check out the Avondale Trail System! Pop into Meander River Farm on the way home for a flight.
- Stargazing. Put your warm socks and boots on and take a late night walk out onto the dykes. Dress warmly and go for a good trek- the further from town, the better the view. A full moon walk would also be nice. February’s full moon is on the 9th, and is also known as The Snow Moon.
- Enjoy a tasting or even the black tie Valentine’s Day dinner at the Nova Scotia Icewine Festival
- Book East Coast Pop Up Weddings and elope wherever the heck you want!
Photo credit: chrisandamberphoto.com