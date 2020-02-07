Romance in the Valley

Justice of the Peace Sarah Anderson of East Coast Pop Up Weddings knows her way around a romantic setting, and she brings a sense of fun and adventure to the weddings she officiates. “The goal of East Coast Pop Up Weddings,” she notes, “is simplicity, low-stress, and sometimes a bit of spontaneity, all while creating a celebration that’s ceremony-focused and real.” Who better to ask about some of the best places for romance in the Annapolis Valley? These are Sarah’s top picks:

Snowshoeing at Grand-Pré Park: The perfect quiet and tranquil winter setting. Cooking classes at The Flying Apron Inn & Cookery: Worth the trip to Summerville, they focus on local and seasonal fare. Grab a thermos of your favourite warm bevvy and go skating at Port Williams Pond. Evening skating is also an option, they’ve got lights! Settle in for some cider and a game of crib at Maritime Express Cider Co. Winter picnic! Pack your blankets and some warm drinks and sit on the back of your truck or hatchback at Huntington Point or Black Rock. Take a winter hike along the Annapolis River on the Old Mill Trail in South Farmington. Grab some snowshoes from West Hants Community Centre and check out the Avondale Trail System! Pop into Meander River Farm on the way home for a flight. Stargazing. Put your warm socks and boots on and take a late night walk out onto the dykes. Dress warmly and go for a good trek- the further from town, the better the view. A full moon walk would also be nice. February’s full moon is on the 9th, and is also known as The Snow Moon. Enjoy a tasting or even the black tie Valentine’s Day dinner at the Nova Scotia Icewine Festival Book East Coast Pop Up Weddings and elope wherever the heck you want!

Photo credit: chrisandamberphoto.com