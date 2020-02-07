In Memory of Samuel Dworkin

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Samuel (Sam) Hyman Dworkin, peacefully in his sleep, at the Kentville Valley Regional Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born September 15, 1933 in Montreal, he moved to Wolfville, NS, in 2002. When he was young, he bought and sold cattle with his father (Esser Dworkin), and later opened his own grocery store. He then went on to work for the London Life Insurance Company for several years and was a top salesman, earning many awards. Son of the late Esser and Ida (Mandelssige), Sam was predeceased by sibling, Alec, and son Steven. He is survived by sisters, Sandi Dworkin, Ettie Seltzer, and Gertie Smiley. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Irene (Shames), his constant companion of more than 60 years; daughter, Susan (Wolfville); sons, Barry (wife, Elizabeth, Ottawa), Joel (Arkansas), and Brian (Montreal); and grandchildren, Jossée, Isaac, Alexander, Steven, Taylor, Caleb, and Sydney, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sam loved to tell stories and reminisce about his past. He loved fishing and reading (practically wore his library card out with use!) and always had a book in his hands. His favourite games included backgammon with Frank Thorensen, cribbage with Rick Mehta, and various video games to pass the time when he could no longer fish. His sense of humour, fun-loving nature, and strong spirit attracted people, and he would often walk up to strangers wherever he was in public to strike up a conversation. He was very proud of his family and children and would boast often about their success. He loved animals and especially our cats, Sylvester, Smokey, and Figaro. A modest person, seeking very little for himself, Sam was happiest spending time with his wife and family, dedicating himself to them, as they were the great loves of his life. He had a stubborn side to be sure but he was generous to a fault, never hesitating to help someone in need. Sam wanted to have a party before passing away, but was too ill for it to be arranged. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Serenity Funeral Home in Wolfville (902-679-2822) on Saturday, May 30, 3pm. Donations in memory of Sam may be made to The Valley Hospice Foundation, 15 Chipman Drive, Kentville, NS. B4N 3V7.