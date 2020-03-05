International Women’s Day at NSCC

Women’s Place Resource Centre to Host International Women’s Day at Kingstec

An equal world is an enabled world. This is the message being expressed at International Women’s Day events around the world, including the March 7 event at NSCC Kingstec, hosted by the Women’s Place Resource Centre. Held from 1:30-3:00pm, it’s a celebration of the efforts made to date and an invitation for participants to voice their vision of what they want equality to look like by 2030.

“Equality isn’t just a women’s issue. It’s an issue that impacts everyone. Every community. Every industry. Every day,” explains Della Longmire, executive director of the Women’s Place Resource Centre (WPRC) that serves women and communities across Annapolis and Kings County.

The world is changing and with economic and climate upheaval looming, people like Della Longmire believe that gender equality in government, boardrooms, workplaces and industries can be a powerful antidote. “We are always stronger together. We each have a unique perspective, skill and experience to contribution. In a genuinely gender-balanced society, we can ensure that all the voices are at the table and being heard and valued.”

The first International Women’s Day happened in 1911 and was supported by over one million people. Since then it has continued to grow in reach and impact. In 1975, it was adopted by the United Nations and continues to grow from a one-day focus to an event that marks the beginning of a year of action relating to each year’s theme. Now International Women’s Day is celebrated in over 100 countries with community-based activities, rallies, and educational workshops.

The Kentville event is being organized with the Women’s Place Resource Centre and student intern Olivia Cromwell who shared her inspiration for being involved: “Events like this that bring the students and the broader community together are so important. It reminds us of all the work that’s come before us and inspires us to know we’re not alone in the work still to come.”

Though equality is an expected part of Canadian culture, deliberate and unconscious biases still exist. Some research suggests that changing the name on a resume from a female to male increased the chance of an interview by 60%. Women can also experience biases if they are mothers with a perception that they may leave their position to focus on their families when male and female workers showed an equally low rate (2%) of doing so.

“Clearly there is still work to do and the reality is that an equal world is a sustainable world. A healthy world. A hopeful world. That’s a world worth working towards,” Della shares. Some inspired actions that support a gender-equal community include cheering on a women’s sporting event, donating time or resources to a local women’s organization, or being aware of our own gender biases.

Bring your voice and vision to Kingstec, March 7 from 1:30-3:00pm. Call the Women’s Place Resource Centre (902-532-1898) for more information.