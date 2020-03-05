International Women’s Day Events

Women of Wolfville

March 8 is International Women’s Day and there is a lot happening:

Chrysalis House is doing its annual carnation campaign. Each year they ask local businesses and organizations to join them in celebrating by handing out carnations to their customers/ clients. They will be delivering flowers on March 6th so that they can be handed out all weekend long. The theme this year is Each for Equal. An equal world is an enabled world.

If you are interested in participating please contact Shauna at shaunam@chrysalishouse.ca

Girls on Boards

An evening of speakers & opportunities for girls and women to be inspired, get involved, get active and celebrate women’s achievements. Girls on Boards is hosting this event to help connect our community and celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. As part of our program of encouraging girls to get out and try new sports, love their bodies, trust their core and lead the way – we want to invite women to this important conversation as well.

This event will include:

Speakers on the topics of about why staying active, body positive and being involved is so important for women. We’re also going to be speaking on the theme of #EachforEqual: gender equality and the future for all of us.

Event sign up booths of recreation activities and races for women to engage in Nova Scotia.

Photo Booth

Silent Auction

This event is a fundraising event for Girls on Boards Snowboarding Program for Girls. Thanks for your support!

Women’s Coffeehouse to benefit The Red Door

March 8, 7:30pm-9:30pm, $10

CentreStage Theatre Upper Performance Space (61 River Street, Kentville)

Live entertainment and coffeehouse-style Items for sale, 50/50 tickets

An event for all women presented by Triple Win Events & Connections. Net funds will defray clinic costs for birth control for women in need. The Red Door provides health services to all genders, ages 13 to 30.

As part of International Women’s Day, the Valley Female Leadership Network is hosting CAAWS Effective Communication Workshops in Wolfville and Digby:

CAAWS Effective Communication–Digby: In the workplace, effective communication is the foundation for better job performance and relationship building. After this workshop participants will be more strategic and efficient in their communication.

To register: thelocker.coach.ca/event/public/5355086. If childcare is required please contact Cara activeliving.darc@bellaliant.com at least one week prior to the workshop (March 2).

CAAWS Leading with Confidence–Wolfville: During this interactive workshop, participants will explore the experiences of female leaders, reflect on the value of sport and physical activity in their leadership journey, and consider how they can further develop their skills to be strong leaders now and in the future

To register: thelocker.coach.ca/event/public/5357918. If you require childcare, please contact Anna.Sherwood@novascotia.ca by March 2, one week prior to the workshop.

Active Women! A Female Empowerment Night for International Women’s Day

Friday, March 6, 7:30-9pm

Where: Louis Millett Community Complex, New Minas

$10.00

Buy Tickets/Learn More: eventbrite.com/e/active-women-a-female-empowerment-night-for-international-womens-day-2020-tickets-92549212185?ref=eios