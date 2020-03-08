Look! A New Book!

By Hilary Drummond

Summer Feet

By Sheree Fitch with illustrations by Carolyn Fisher

Forthcoming in Spring 2020

Poetry; picture book (ages 3-7)

Nimbus Publishing, Halifax

Hardcover: $22.95

Have you had enough of winter? Are you starting to dream of longer, warmer days? Is it time to put away the snow pants and woolly socks, and get ready to feel the sweet green grass or sun-warmed sand between your toes? Nimbus Publishing has the perfect antidote to the lingering winter blues: Summer Feet by beloved children’s book author Sheree Fitch, forthcoming in spring 2020.

Many of you probably remember Fitch’s early books, like Toes in My Nose (1987) and Sleeping Dragons All Around (1989). I have a very clear memory of Sheree coming to my elementary school for a reading in 1988. Her shock of curly blond hair, brightly-coloured attire, and enthusiastic gestures made her seem like a brilliant fairy godmother. I was personally spellbound by her magical and musical incantations, and I often think that seeing Sheree read her poems as a young kid is one of the reasons why I love poetry so much even today!

Now known as the “Canadian Dr. Seuss,” Sheree has written more than twenty-five books, including her bestselling and critically praised adult novel, Kiss the Joy As It Flies (2008). Sheree doesn’t just write books: in 2017 she opened a seasonal independent bookshop near her home in River John called Mabel Murple’s Bookshoppe and Dreamery.

Nimbus describes Summer Feet as a gorgeous picture book that “celebrates all things summer. From those first barefoot days, wobble-dy walking over rocks and pebbles, to wandering-wild while searching for sea glass and, finally, huddled-up cozy at a late-summer bonfire, these summer feet flutter-kick, somersault, hide-and-seek, dance in the rain, and soak up all the season has to offer. With Fitch’s classic lip-slippery, lyrical rhymes and Carolyn Fisher’s bright and colourful illustrations, Summer Feet will be an instant summertime favourite.”

For more details visit nimbus.ca or shereefitch.com.