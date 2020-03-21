2020-21 Acadia Performing Arts Series:

A Series Driven by Wonderfully Musical Women!

With Michael Kaeshammer on April 5, and Wonderheads Theatre’s Grim & Fischer on April 23, the 2019-20 Acadia Performing Arts Series still has two of its very best events to present, and yet, we’re already preparing to launch the 2020-21 Series, and what a Series it will be!

It will be launched officially on April 5 at the Michael Kaeshammer concert, and 2020-21 subscriptions will go on sale. Individual concert tickets will go on sale during the summer. Our glossy Series brochure containing all details will also be ready for April 5. In fact, you will be able to consult it a few days earlier as it will be inserted in The Grapevine’s April 2, but, ssshhh, just between us and you, Grapevine readers, here is an early “revelation”:

The 2020-21 APAS will be a Series driven by Wonderfully Musical Women!

Conductors, music directors, superb singers, brilliant instrumentalists, beloved musical globe-trotting sisters, and even a tragic operatic lead. These are only some of the attributes that define the wonderfully musical women who take a starring role in our 2020-21 series.

On the classical side of the series, March 2021 will see the Wolfville debut of Symphony Nova Scotia’s brilliant new musical director, Holly Mathieson. A debut will also take place in April, for the famed Italian violinist Elisa Citterio, Tafelmusik’s new musical director.

In November, Italian Bel Canto ventures onto the Scottish Highlands in Donizetti’s operatic tragedy, Lucia Di Lammermoor. Then, in December, another Lucy of Scottish heritage will make everything sound more peaceful. Lucy MacNeil and her brothers return to Convocation Hall to present their always magical Barra MacNeils’ Celtic Christmas concert.

Prior to the Holiday festivities, in mid-November, Wolfville’s superb Nasr sisters and their group Ashk, will meet Christine Tassan’s gypsy jazz in a weekend-long summit of women who play world music!

In February, the wonderful Juno-winning jazz singer and pianist Laila Biali will defy the winter blues with her warm compositions and perhaps one or two beautifully personal interpretations of a Cohen or a Mitchell song.

Rounded up by the amazing emerging artists brought to us in the fall of 2020 by Debut Atlantic, or found here at Acadia performing with their mentors at the annual Tom Regan Memorial Concert, the 2020-21 Acadia Performing Arts Series will cover a lot of ground, with wonderfully musical women in the driver’s seat!