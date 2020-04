Spring Song



It's a world-wide hit

Annie-Mae, Annie-Mae

Hear the world hum along...

RNA, DNA.



Fill your strong lungs

Flash your jaunty red tail

Let's hike in the woods

And then check emails.



Dad's on the Dole

The sap is still running

There's wood to be cut

And summer is coming.



The sun's at the window

The seeds are all sprouting

See 100 ft rows

Good earth and hoeing.



-Bernard Irvin