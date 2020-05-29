The Corona Cookbook

Jenny Osburn | The Union Street Cafe Cookbook | jennyosburn.com

Hello Valley friends! It’s been so long. I hope this finds you all well and coping as best you can. Two short months ago I was tidying things up in the little kitchen at St. Mary’s Elementary School in preparation for a one-week March Break, and wow! Here we are.

I’m lost in a swirl of uncertainty, with a few thoughts running through my head most days. Like how amazing it is to see innovators like WFM2Go, Taproot Farms, and Noggins flex their farmin’, food deliverin’ muscles. I think about how wonderful it is to care for each other and have time to reflect on the “new normal” we’d like to create for ourselves and our communities, and how heartbreaking it is to be so keenly aware that people in the places we call home are deeply suffering. Like so many others, I hope we emerge knowing it’s up to us to make our world a more equitable, loving place.

Truth be told, I also spend a great deal of time thinking: what are we going to make for supper tonight?

Despite my enthusiasm for cooking, I still struggled to find time to really walk my kids through some culinary basics. We’ve been making up for lost time these past weeks, with each family member taking turns making dinner. Mealtimes seem especially important right now and I am overjoyed to share the responsibility! Here are a couple of our favourites from the recipe journal we’re keeping, which we’ve named The Corona Cookbook.

Rowan’s Crispy Buffalo Chicken

The sauce is served on the side for any family members that don’t like a bit of zing! This is delicious with a big fun salad full of nice surprises like pea shoots, dried cranberries, and roasted sweet potatoes. The first time you cut up a chicken it’s a bit of work. The second time? Easy!

1 3-4 lb. chicken, cut into 8-10 pieces (it’s easy, look online!)

1 Tbsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 C yogurt or sour cream

1/2 C flour

1 egg

3 C panko or other breadcrumbs

1/4 C vegetable oil

1/4 C butter, melted

1/4 C Louisiana-style hot sauce

Toss the chicken with the salt, pepper, and yogurt or sour cream. Refrigerate uncovered for an hour or two (or ideally, overnight). Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the chicken in a large bowl and sprinkle the flour over it. Toss to coat evenly. Break the egg into a small bowl and whisk with a fork. Pour it over the chicken and toss again to coat. Now add the breadcrumbs and toss to coat. Place the pieces skin side up on a baking sheet and drizzle with the oil. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour, until chicken is crispy and golden. Combine the melted butter and hot sauce and serve on the side.

Magnolia’s Waffles

This is a treat that even a small child can learn to make on their own safely. They are delicious with extra butter and maple syrup (you already knew that though). Magnolia likes to whisk up a little whipped cream and top them with blueberries! If you don’t have a waffle iron, add a little more liquid and make pancakes.

1 1/2 C whole wheat flour

1/4 C flax flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3 eggs

1 1/2 C milk or water

1/4 C melted butter

Heat up the waffle iron. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, flax flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the eggs, milk or water, and melted butter, and whisk to combine thoroughly. Let the batter stand for a minute or two, then cook in the waffle iron, using a 1/4 C measure of batter for each waffle.

Molly’s Samosas

These are quite a bit of work but make for a delicious Saturday night family project! Serve them with any chutney or even ketchup.

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp ginger, minced or grated

1 tsp ground fennel

2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala or 1/4 tsp cinnamon

3 C mashed potato

1 C diced cooked carrot

1/2 C defrosted peas

1 1/2 tsp salt

3 C flour

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp salt

3/4 -1 C water

Oil for deep-frying or brushing

In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook until the onions begin to soften. Add all the spices and shut off the heat. Add the potatoes, carrot, peas, and salt and stir to combine.

Heat a deep-fryer to 350° if you have one, or the oven to 400° if you don’t. Stir together the flour, oil, and salt. Add 3/4 C water and combine to make a soft dough (you may need to add more water to make it come together). Once the flour is fully incorporated, knead the dough for a few minutes until smooth. Let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the dough into 16 equal pieces and roll into a small circle. Leave these to rest for a few minutes, then roll into a 6-inch circle. Place a 1/4 cupful of the filling on each dough circle and moisten one edge with water. Fold the dough over like a turnover and use a fork to seal the edge. Fry each samosa for 3-5 minutes, turning once, until golden brown. If baking the samosas, place them on a well-oiled baking sheet, brush with oil, and bake 35-40 minutes, until golden brown (flip halfway through for best results).

Jenny Osburn ran a restaurant, wrote a couple cookbooks and thinks that everyone deserves good food. Join the Facebook group Better School Food Annapolis Valley and let’s figure out how to make it happen!