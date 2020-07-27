Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal Set to Run in August 2020

Submitted

It’s down to the wire, but Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal (FODAR) is set to run August 19 –22 2020. The final decision to mount the festival was confirmed in early July after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened by the province.

FODAR, which has been a fixture on the national dance scene for half a decade, will mark its sixth year when it opens on Wednesday, August 19 with Dance on Film at King’s Theatre. In addition to two live performances at the theatre, FODAR will also be staging performances at the Annapolis Royal Farmers and Traders Market. Getting the festival off the ground has taken some fancy footwork on the part of FODAR Artistic Director Randy Glynn, Associate Artistic Director Michael Caldwell, Kathleen Doherty (Co-Founder of Halifax-based Votive Dance), and dancer/choreographer Vanessa Goodman, who has created a new work which will have its world premiere at the festival. The performance will also be livestreamed. “I think the fact that we have been able to get the festival running for 2020 illustrates the collegiality of the dance community in Nova Scotia and its determination to get dance out there, despite the huge challenges we face right now,” said Glynn. In fact, the seven dancers performing at FODAR are all based in Halifax: Julie Robert, Lydia Zimmer, Kathleen Doherty, Jessica Lowe, Anastasia Wiebe, Gillian Seaward-Boone, and Michèle Slattery. Lydia Zimmer is returning to FODAR for the second year in a row. In 2019 she performed her work “Sonderling” at the festival.

While there will be no charge for the Market performances, donations will be gratefully accepted. Organizers are also ensuring that audience health and safety is taken into account. Physical distancing will be maintained at all events and masks will be required for King’s Theatre and are recommended for the market.

The Festival Rundown:

•August 19: Dance on Film screening Carlos Saura’s classic film CARMEN featuring legendary flamenco artist Antonio Gades and his Company.

•August 20: MARKET DANCES Annapolis Royal Farmers and Traders Market •August 21: Preview of a new work – STRIKE TONE by Vanessa Goodman, King’s Theatre

•August 22 World Premiere and Live Stream of STRIKE TONE King’s Theatre More information on the Festival as it evolves will be found at FODAR.ca, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @FODARdance

Photo by Vanessa Goodman.