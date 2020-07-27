Day Trips from the Annapolis Valley

By Laura Churchill Duke

Our family has always been really big on day trips and exploring our own backyards! You can head out in almost any direction and find fun things to do for all ages. Here are our top three day trips from the Valley. More details about each of these locations can be found by searching the Valley Family Fun website (valleyfamilyfun.ca).

Rawdon Hills to Shubenacadie: Drive through the Rawdon Hills. No matter what route you take, there are things to see! Along Route 215, along the shore, stop at Burntcoat to visit the lighthouse and walk along the beach. Or, along Route 236, make a quick detour into Gore where you can see the site of a former courthouse for the area. Although the building is long gone, stand there and you can see five counties in the province at once! Or, have a picnic at Smiley’s Provincial Park off Route 14! Then, make your way to the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, and come home via the highway. Lunenburg Beaches and Trails: Head south of Lunenburg and walk the Indian Path Common hiking trails. There are several loops for all ages and abilities or combine several of them to make your own trail. Then, keep driving south to Rose Bay to what is known as Sand Dollar Beach. There is a beautiful sandy beach, and at low tide, you might be able to find sand dollars! On the way home, head towards Sherbrooke Lake on the Newburne Road to Indian Falls, a municipal park with a great swimming hole, waterfall, and area where teens love to jump in the water. Return via Route 12. Eastern Shore: Drive to Cole Harbour and visit the Cole Harbour Farm Museum, a wonderful vista amidst the city. Then, end your day at Lawrencetown Beach, back towards the city on Route 207, for a great swim at this lifeguarded beach. Don’t forget your boogie board!

