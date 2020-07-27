By Elizabeth Sircom

The Acadia Regional Youth Orchestra is happy to announce that we are accepting registrations for the 2020/2021 season. We experimented with an online version of our program this spring and have designed a flexible program to offer which allows for both in-person or online teaching. We offer string instruction (violin/viola/cello/double bass) at the beginner/elementary level and two levels of string orchestra, for young people ages 10-24. Our Fiddle Group is open to all ages, 10 through adult. For more information check out our website, acadiaregionalyouthorchestra.ca or email us at aryostrings@gmail.com.