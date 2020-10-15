One Market, Three Experiences at the Wolfville Farmers’ Market

Submitted

The Wolfville Farmers’ Market Cooperative (WFM) is adapting to COVID-19 and the accompanying requirement for social distancing by offering three unique ways to access local products from its farmers, chefs, and artisans.

On Saturdays, starting October 24, from 9am-1pm, the Market will move indoors, offering a safe socially distanced market featuring 35 vendors selling directly to customers. The safety plan includes unidirectional walkways, plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizers, mask wearing, limits on occupancy, and open doors for improved ventilation. Outdoor seating and local music will be provided while weather allows.

Starting on Wednesday, October 21, the Market will trial a Farm and Art Market Store in the market’s community room in order to provide greater access to its vendor’s producers given space constrictions for both vendors and customers during the Saturday Market. The Farm and Art Market Store will house six main areas, including a row of refrigerated and frozen products, a produce section, an artisan area, a pantry, and a health and beauty corner.

Thirdly, the Market will continue to operate WFM2Go, its online ordering and weekly pickup service at wfm2go.ca, with over 600 products from over 55 vendors with quick and convenient hub locations in HRM, West Hants, and Kings County on both Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“Our cooperative has needed to adapt day after day this year and I am extremely proud of our vendors and our community for doing what needs to be done for all the right reasons: care for the land, care for the health of our neighbours, care for our farmers, care for the beauty of what is created when experienced hands create nimbly,” says Market Manager, Kelly Marie Redcliffe. “Care takes time, problem solving, and love. And this year, our cooperative has come together to offer three ways that our community can be nourished by all the care that has been given to this season’s hard-wrought harvest.”

To keep up with the ongoing adaptations of our vendors and our market, community members can sign up for the weekly e-newsletters and see updated maps of where to find vendors on the Market’s website, wolfvillefarmersmarket.ca.