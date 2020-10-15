Seasonal Sampler

It’s harvest time and there’s lots to do in the Annapolis Valley. Here are some of our top picks of the 2020 season:

Howard Dill Farms

howarddill.com

Open Daily in October including Thanksgiving and Hallowe’en

Located at 400 College Road, Windsor, NS

No charge for admission, donations welcome

Dogs are welcome! Must be on leash!

“Products available: pumpkins (all shapes and sizes), squash, gourds, apples, seeds, souvenirs, pickles, jam and many other items! Sorry, we do not offer a pumpkin or apple U-Pick at this time.”

Valley Ghost Walks

valleyghostwalks.com

Atlantic Bubble Walks available on demand starting at $150+hst. Contact jerome@valleyghostwalks.com

Noggins Corn Maze & Family Fun Area

nogginsfarm.ca/fun-on-the-farm/corn-maze

969 Highway #1, Greenwich

Open until November 1

Saturday, Sunday, Monday: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 11:00am to 4:00pm

“Corn Maze and our Mini Maze with 4 different Maze Quests! Also includes access to our Family Fun Area with activities like the Rubber Duck Races, Rope Climb, and much more! Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on leash and you must clean up after them. This year you need tickets for the HAUNTED HOUSE. BEWARE and BE SURE you get them. Ask at the cash when you come as they might have some walk-ins as well.”

Dempsey Corner Orchard and U-Pick Farm Market

dempseycorner.com

2717 Highway 221, Aylesford

“Family fun for everyone. Plenty of fruits and vegetables to u-pick in season, petting zoo, sound garden, restaurant, and bakery!”

Stirlings Pumpkin U-Pick & Corn Maze

stirlingfruitfarms.ca

Open Saturday and Sunday: 11:00am to 5:00pm

Phantom Freakshow Haunted House

phantomsfreakshow.com

See website for showtimes and ticket prices

Main Street Station, 325 Main St, Kentville

Not recommended for small children or the weak of heart.

“For the past five years we built a massive fan base out of Stirling Fruit Farms in Greenwich, but this year (2020), we have moved to our brand new location in the Main Street Station (formerly the Cornwallis Inn) in Kentville, NS. “

Kentville Pumpkin People

kentville.ca/signature-events/kentvilles-pumpkin-people-festival

October 3 – 30

“This year’s theme is “Fables, Folklore & Fantasy” and the Pumpkin People will be showcasing their very favourite stories from childhood! We have it on “gourd authority” that Goldilocks, the Pied Piper, and Robin Hood himself are all stopping by!”

The Great Pumpkin Palate Pleaser

kentvillebusiness.ca/the-great-pumpkin-palate-pleaser

Oct 3- 30

“Kentville Business Community is launching the first annual month-long culinary celebration of all things pumpkin! While you are in town for the Pumpkin People Festival during the month of October, be sure to stop at one (or a few!) of our wonderful food establishments in town to try their delectable pumpkin menu items!”

Gates U-Pick

gatesupick.com

1263 Starr’s Point Road, Port Williams

“Come out to Gates U-Pick this fall to enjoy some valley apple, pear, pumpkin, and sunflower picking as well as free wagon rides and more!”

Movie Night at Mermaid: Dracula

mermaidtheatre.ca/tickets

Oct 30, 7:30pm

$12 per ticket (includes a bag of popcorn and bottle of water)

132 Gerrish St, Windsor

“We will be screening Bram Stoker’s Dracula starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Keanu Reeves. This 1992 version of Dracula won several Academy Awards and is quite fitting for the season. We anticipate selling out very quickly and hope to see you for Mermaid’s first film screening of the season.”