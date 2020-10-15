Safe and creative Weekend Workshops at Ross Creek Centre for the Arts

Submitted

The Ross Creek Centre is raring to go with new programs for people from within the Atlantic bubble to come and relax, try something new and be taken care of for a couple of days. Executive Director Chris O’Neill says she is happy that the Centre’s staff had the experience of running safe and exciting camps for kids all summer, and she says they are ready to take the knowledge they gained over the summer to bring adults into small creative groups all through the fall.

“We are so lucky to have this vast landscape that we are on for our programs, and we are keeping our class sizes even smaller than normal to make sure everyone feels confident here.” O’Neill says that the fall programs are designed to give people a chance to renew themselves creatively, whether they

are a beginner in the arts, or have experience. “Our instructors are very supportive and always help our students, whether adults or kids, reach the next level from where they began the program. It’s exciting to see their growth and

to also see the stress of our normal lives melt away for a bit while the group focuses on making something new.”

There are a variety of programs all fall for all ages, including autumn arts days for youth and adult arts intensives. The weekend intensives are designed for people to come during the day or for a limited number to come overnight in

the Centre’s glamping cabins, each with their own wood stove. All meals are provided by the in-house chef, with produce sourced from the Centre’s own gardens and from local farms.

Jewelry with Sarah Sears

October 24-25

Spend a rejuvenating weekend discovering, creating, and working with your hands at Ross Creek. Sarah Sears is a jewelry designer/metalsmith based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her jewelry and objects are inspired by architectural elements and the earth’s elements. Patina on copper, bronze and brass is one of her most recent explorations. Each piece is built to last and weather better with the passing of time.

Sonic experiments with Brian Borcherdt

November 7-8

Register for a thrilling weekend of music and creativity at Ross Creek to dive into the world of sound. Brian Borcherdt is a Canadian musician who has been both a solo artist and a member of Burnt Black, Trephines, Hot Carl, By Divine Right, Holy Fuck, Lids, and Dusted. As a teenager growing up in Yarmouth Nova Scotia, he founded independent music collective and record label, Dependent Music. He continues to make innovative and exciting music as part of numerous bands from his home in Nova Scotia, where he has returned with his young family.

In all cases, the Centre is using all the health protocols from the provincial government as their baseline, and only accepting those who have been in the Atlantic Bubble for at least 14 days. Spaces are still available for all programs this fall, and information and registration can be found at artscentre.ca/events.