News and Events from the Music In Communities Co-op

Kim Barlow

I am so very pleased to announce that I received a grant from Canada Council for the Arts | Conseil des arts du Canada to support a run of shows and improvising sessions this winter. Through the Music In Communities Co-op (MIC), we’ll host a small, safe show every two weeks at the Al Whittle Theatre, featuring some fantastic open-spirited and creative musicians from our area and other parts of the Atlantic Bubble. We will also be collaborating with various groups to host music workshops and improvising sessions for kids, youth at risk, differently-abled folks, and other members of our community.

I am so excited to get to work on this! Especially now. The pandemic has made it harder for people to play music together, and more than ever, we need to get better at improvising our way to a workable future. These music events help expand our thinking, put joy back into our days, and bring our community together in small but important ways. We’ll follow or exceed all COVID-19 guidelines and keep things as safe as possible, while we make things happen.

Our first public events are coming up soon, and more details will be posted here so check back. Message me for more info about any of these, and other events in the works.

Starting October 14, we’re collaborating with the Alexander Society for Inclusive Arts to host Jam Dances on some Wednesday mornings, for anyone who wants to join (limit 10). More details soon!

October 17, Brian Borcherdt and I will be at Ross Creek Centre for the Arts

as part of their autumn arts programming, doing songwriting and electronic music jamming for ages 16 and up. Participants are welcome to stay afterwards to hear the first session of the improvising ensemble being created for the series.

October 24, Heather Kelday, Brian Borcherdt, and youth assistant Peter Fisk will host a youth workshop at the Kentville Recreation Centre, 1-5 pm, ages 11-17.

Saturday October 31, MIC presents New Hermitage at the Al Whittle Theatre, special Hallowe’en show, improvised music for silent horror films! 8pm, $15/pwyw. Message to reserve tickets.

There’s lots more coming! All subject to last-minute changes in changing times. Improvising is the name of the game, and we’re honing our skills.

Please contact kimbarlow77@gmail.com for more information or visit @musicincommunitiesns on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo: New Hermitage, credit: Nick Wilkinson