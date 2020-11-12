Weekend Workshop Retreats at Ross Creek Centre for the Arts

Submitted

The Ross Creek Centre is excited to extend invitations to adults in the Atlantic bubble to benefit from amazing access to artists and a chance to do something creative with no experience necessary. Executive Director Chris O’Neill says they are ready to take the knowledge they gained over the summer to bring adults into small and safe creative groups all through the fall. This series of weekend workshop retreats has been specifically tailored to provide an inspiring retreat setting where individuals can escape from the everyday and scratch their creative itch. O’Neill says that the fall programs are designed to give people a chance to renew themselves creatively, whether they are a beginner in the arts, or have experience. “Our instructors are very supportive and always help our students reach the next level from where they began. It’s exciting to see their growth and to also see the stress of our normal lives melt away for a bit while the group focuses on making something new.”

The first weekend workshop, taking place November 14-15, is going to be an exciting dive into jewelry making with Halifax jewelry designer and metalsmith Sarah Sears. Participants will have the chance to make a series of sterling silver rings while exploring techniques such as soldering, sand casting, and using a caliper to take finger measurements. With the holidays fast approaching, O’Neill is hoping that as many people as possible take this rare opportunity to make homemade jewelry alongside a pro that can be gifted (or kept as a gift to oneself).

For those with an interest in visual arts, Sara Hartland-Rowe will be leading a weekend workshop November 28-29, where participants will explore drawing and painting through portraits and self-portraits. “Sara has been with us for a number of years, and anyone who has ever met her, much less taken a class with her, knows how special and inspiring she is to work with.” O’Neill goes on to describe the program that Sara puts together, from a bonfire where participants make their own charcoal, to morning tea in the garden. “I love watching the rhythm of Sara’s program, and we are very fortunate that she can be with us in person this fall.”

Ross Creek is also thrilled to be hosting “Sonic Experiments” December 5-6. This workshop is being led by acclaimed Canadian musician Brian Borcherdt, who has been both a solo artist and a member of Burnt Black, By Divine Right, Holy F*ck, Lids, and Dusted. In the workshop, “I’d like to discuss ideas, philosophies, and techniques,” Borcherdt says. “Following that I’d like to demonstrate how to apply these in practice, giving insights to some of the experimental and improvisational approaches I’ve used in my performances on stages like Glastonbury, Coachella, and Lollapalooza. Hopefully this will provide a good level of motivation for us as we all try our hand on some found objects, sound mixers, drum machines, et cetera.”

The weekend intensives are designed for people to attend during the day or for a limited number to attend and stay overnight in the Centre’s glamping cabins, each with their own wood stove. All meals are provided by the in-house chef, using ingredients from the Centre’s own gardens and from local farms.

In all cases, the centre is using all the health protocols from the provincial government as their baseline, and only accepting those who have been in the Atlantic bubble for at least 14 days.

Spaces are still available for all programs this fall, and information and registration can be found at artscentre.ca/weekend-workshops