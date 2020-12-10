The Flower Cart Group Launches $5.8 Million Capital Campaign ﻿

The Flower Cart Group is launching a $5.8 million capital campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The Building Opportunities Capital Campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the organization’s fifty-year history. The Flower Cart Group, based in New Minas, provides opportunities to adults with intellectual disabilities and complex barriers to employment. Participants develop new skills through training in areas including woodworking, baking, and product packaging. The organization also supports members who join the workforce with job skills and with finding employment. Located in a former school building at 9412 Commercial Street, the Group identified three years ago that their current space no longer fit their needs.

“Our participants come first,” says Paul Randell, board chair and campaign co-chair. “Our new facility will help us to create more opportunities for them and have an accessible, safe, and efficient space for everyone in our organization for years to come.” The capital campaign has over $4 million, nearly 70 percent, of the total goal in pledges and funding commitments. The Campaign has been successful in acquiring donations from the various levels of government, corporate and private foundations, and the community. The new social enterprise and vocational training centre will be built at 9503 Commercial Street, next to the Louis Millett Community Complex on land owned by The Flower Cart Group. The organization is contributing almost 20 percent of the total through the sale of their current properties. “Our aim is to begin construction in 2021,” said campaign co-chair Ramona Jennex. “We are certainly in a position where this seems possible thanks to the incredible support we have from our community. Our donors clearly see the impact their gift has on progress and inclusion in Kings County.” Once built, the facilities will house the majority of the Group’s operations under one roof and create more opportunities for participants.

For more information on The Flower Cart Group and the Building Opportunities Capital Campaign, visit flowercart.ca.