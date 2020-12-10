Following the widely-acclaimed success this summer of their first ever Stage-to-Screen production, the Annapolis District Drama Group joined forces with Young Company Productions to create a family-favourite Christmastime spectacle that is certain to entertain: a screen-play version of A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Pandemic-willing, to be screened at King’s Theatre the weekend before Christmas!

With a cast numbering 55, this is probably the largest theatrical production ever in Annapolis Royal, and in a time of constraint due to pandemic restrictions. However, this well-loved tale lends itself quite easily to performance in line with current Provincial guidelines. The screen-play is a newly-crafted adaptation by Simon Bonnington, straight from Dickens’s original text, with Covid-19 very much in mind, and gives the opportunity for several small groups of actors to rehearse and perform the different scenes quite separately from each other.

Inspired by their recent experience of on-location filming, A Christmas Carol was rehearsed and filmed in and around several of the historic buildings in our communities. The O’Dell House Museum and the Sinclair Inn Museum were made available by the kind cooperation of the Annapolis Heritage Society; and likewise the board of the Tupperville School Museum were enthusiastically welcoming, allowing the actors to immerse themselves in these genuine Victorian settings! The Queen Anne Inn, the Carlisle House Inn, and the Historic Gardens, as well as other well-known buildings and establishments, also played host to the production.

Screenings are scheduled for December:

Thursday 17, 7pm

Friday 18, 7pm

Saturday 19, 7pm

Sunday 20, 2pm

Tickets on sale now, Adults $15, Youth $5

Check out the promotional video: https://youtu.be/lxCl55JeKhc