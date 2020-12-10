Record Poppy Sales for Wolfville Legion

Despite gloomy predictions about the success of the Poppy Campaign in this year of COVID-19, the Wolfville Legion reported record sales, announced its president Donn Miles.

“For the last 3 years,” said Donn, “we have been happy to take in an average of $12,000 in our campaign. But this year we have received well over $15,000. For this we have to thank all the people at this end of the Annapolis Valley, who gave so generously, often stuffing $5 and $10 bills into our cash-boxes. And more organizations and businesses than ever purchased wreaths for Remembrance Day.”

“We also have to recognize the hard work of our Campaign Chair Peter Tatrallyay, and his team of 22 Legion members who volunteered their time to distribute and collect our boxes, and to staff our table at Home Depot. Peter even put his grandchildren onto the task of counting the cash!” [See photo]

Funds from the Poppy Fund are used solely to assist veterans and their families, with material assistance in the form of wheelchairs, electric scooters (etc.), to fund bursaries for post-secondary education, and with support in cases of hardship.

A portion may also be used to make the Wolfville Legion building more accessible to those with reduced mobility.