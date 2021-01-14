New Minas Sunrise Rotary Builds Little Free Pantry

Have you seen the Little Free Pantry on Highland Avenue in New Minas? The Rotary Club of New Minas Sunrise is excited to provide easy access to food for those in our community who have urgent needs. This is the first of four Little Free Pantries that will be located in our Village.

Holly Thompson, member of the Rotary Club of New Minas Sunrise, states that “the Rotarians will be stocking the shelves initially, but we are asking the community for their help going forward.” The Little Free Pantry can be accessed 24 hours a day and offers the opportunity for neighbours to support others in their time of need by keeping the pantry stocked. Heather Hennigar, another New Minas Sunrise Rotary member, says “our Little Free Pantry motto is Take What you Need, Leave what you Can”

How can the community help? A list of appropriate items is listed on the Pantry. You can drop off non-perishable foods, small personal hygiene items, and paper goods as the pantry can go from full to empty in matter of hours.

Our Rotary motto is “Service Above Self” and in the words of Mother Theresa – “If you cannot feed a hundred people, then just feed one.” The Rotary Club of New Minas Sunrise has just celebrated our 20th anniversary and over the years we have initiated many community projects, and the Little Pantry is our response to the urgent needs of our families in New Minas.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Holly Thompson – rotaryholly@outlook.com 902-670-1698

Heather Hennigar – heatherrotary@outlook.com 902-670-6761