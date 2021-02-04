AVRL News: For the Love of Books

Tim Jackson

This month at the Annapolis Valley Regional Library it’s all about the LOVE: the love of books. Specifically, Canadian books. Wednesday, February 17, we’ll be celebrating Canadian books all day.

I READ CANADIAN DAY is a national day of celebration of Canadian books for young people. This is a day dedicated to reading Canadian, to raising awareness of Canadian books, and to celebrating the richness, diversity, and breadth of Canadian literature. To help you read Canadian, we’ve compiled lists of Canadian chapter and picture books. Also on February 17, we will have online readings from children’s authors Rebecca Thomas and Shauntay Grant.

Rebecca Thomas is an award-winning Mi’kmaw poet and author. She is Halifax’s former poet laureate (2016-2018) and has been published in multiple journals and magazines. Rebecca will share with us her children’s book, Swift Fox All Along.

Shauntay Grant is a writer and performance artist from Kjipuktuk (Halifax, Nova Scotia). She served as the third poet laureate for Halifax Regional Municipality from 2009 to 2011. Shauntay is a descendant of Black Loyalists, Jamaican Maroons, and Black Refugees who came to Canada during the 18th and 19th centuries. Her love of language stretches back to her storytelling roots in Nova Scotia’s historic Black communities. Shauntay will read from her picture book Africville, which won the 2019 Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award.

On Tuesday, February 16, as a bonus treat to help us celebrate African Heritage Month, AVRL presents a virtual author reading by Andre Fenton, an award-winning author, spoken-word artist, and arts educator. Andre is based in Halifax, and is the author of two YA novels, Worthy of Love and Annaka. He is currently working on his third novel.

Visit the Annapolis Valley Regional Library website at valleylibrary.ca, and find out how you can share the LOVE!