Art Spot: Scott Campbell

WHO: In a few sentences, please tell us about yourself.

I was born and raised in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley and on the shores of the Bay of Fundy. I earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Acadia University and then a Master’s of Education degree—also from Acadia. I live and work in Kentville but love to travel (when possible) and learn as much as I can about different cultures around the world.

WHAT: What is your artistic medium? How did you come to this style?

My artistic medium is ceramics. I was introduced to pottery in 2007 and in 2013 started studying ceramics with Terry Bourgeois-King at Spiral Studio in Hall’s Harbour. Over the years I slowly accumulated enough equipment to eventually convert a corner of our barn into a studio of my own.

WHERE: Where do you work and where can we find your work?

I work predominantly in my home studio. My work can be found at The Courtyard Arts and Artisans in Annapolis Royal and at Tides Contemporary Art Gallery in Kentville. I also have an online store at scottcampbellpottery.ca.

WHEN: At what point did you define yourself as an artist? At what time of day do you work on your art?

I have defined myself as an artist at various points in my life with different artistic mediums. I spent a decade writing and producing theatre earlier in my life and considered myself a contributor to that art form. Later on I wrote a lot of fiction and was published and recognized a few times. During that time of my life I considered myself a writer. Even though I do still write, my artistic focus has been predominantly on pottery since 2013. I would probably define myself still as a student of ceramics. There remains a great deal to learn. Because I also have a full-time job as an educator I find that I work on my art whenever I have spare time—whatever time of day that happens to be.

WHY: Why art? Why your art? Why the Annapolis Valley?

I’ve never been asked (or asked myself) “Why art?”. I have no idea. I guess I would have to ask what the other choices were. I don’t ever recall making a conscious decision to follow art. From taking art lessons when I was a junior high student to studying art history as a university student and eventually teaching writing skills myself at college—I’ve never pondered “why?”. It was just something that was a part of me that gave me fulfillment and a way to express myself within a community of like-minded people. I have musicians and artists in my family so I guess it’s something that has simply been there all my life. Most recently ceramics has been the art form I’m working in. I’d always been interested in artisan-forms so the utilitarian nature of many forms of pottery was something that drew me to it. I spent many of my early years in Annapolis Royal where I was a member of the Annapolis Royal Community Arts Council – led at the time by Sue and Nat Tileston. That close-knit community of artists was where I learned how arts can form the soul of a community. Annapolis Royal was known then—and remains today—as a bastion for arts and artists. I consider myself very fortunate to have spread my artistic wings in that community and continue to enjoy the company of many great artists and artisans in the Annapolis Valley today.