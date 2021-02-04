I KNOW A PLACE



Ron Lightburn

Winter Blues

Winter Blues depicts a sunny corner of our snow-covered backyard here in Coldbrook.

thelightburns.com

Ron Lightburn’s art cards are now available at seven locations in the Annapolis Valley: R.D. Chisholm, LilyPond Vintage, Tides Contemporary Art Gallery, and the Kings County Museum in Kentville; The Port Pub and Sea Level Brewing in Port Williams; Bent Ridge Winery in Windsor, Henny Penny’s Farm Market and Saunders Tartans & Gifts in New Minas, and Wheaton’s in Berwick.