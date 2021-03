I KNOW A PLACE

Ron Lightburn

Lavender at Lightfoot & Wolfville

thelightburns.com

Ron Lightburn’s art cards are now available at locations throughout the Annapolis Valley: R.D. Chisholm and the Kings County Museum in Kentville; The Port Pub and Sea Level Brewing in Port Williams; Bent Ridge Winery in Windsor, Wheaton’s in Berwick, Saunders Tartans & Gifts in New Minas, and Endless Shores Books in Bridgetown.