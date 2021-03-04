“Out of the Pandemic” at Jack’s Gallery

Submitted

The Acadia University Studio Art Program in conjunction with Jack’s Gallery, Wolfville, will be presenting an exhibition titled “Out of the Pandemic,” which showcases acrylic paintings on canvas created by students enrolled in the independent study winter term course. This exhibition has been organized and curated by Acadia instructor Judith J. Leidl.

Dates for the exhibition are Saturday, March 6 until Saturday, April 26. Participating students include Lena Gallant, Derek Gaudet, Jinhong Jiang, and Elianna McKinnon.

The art work explores the question—as we come out of the worldwide pandemic—what important knowledge did we glean from this unprecedented situation? Students were asked to reflect upon and visually describe their thoughts and feelings and express them in a powerful and compelling way. The result is a body of work that acknowledges the darkness this event brought to the world, while also focusing on the light that is still able to shine through.

Hopefully, “Out of the Pandemic” will serve to uplift and honor the notion of our universal humanity and interconnectedness, while acknowledging all that we may have lost during the pandemic and celebrating what we might actually have gained.