Who’s Who: Bradley Dundas and Trillium Osteopathy

Mike Butler

It’s a new year and I am proud to write about a new business that’s starting in Berwick called Trillium Osteopathy! Here’s a peek at that business and its owner and operator Bradley Dundas.

Bradley lived most of his life in London, Ontario until 2019. He started working in a hospital in patient care right out of high school and decided the best job in the hospital is doctor, so he earned two undergraduate degrees at Western University while he worked at the hospital.

“I wasn’t accepted into the medicine program,” he says, “but I did get offered a job as a drug rep. I worked in sales in the medical and research industries for 25 years as I raised three children. I went back to school at the Canadian Academy of Osteopathy at the age of 49, which seems crazy but, when I have a passion for something, I go for it! After a tough four-year program I graduated in 2012 and practiced in London for the next seven years. Almost a decade ago I met and married my beautiful wife. We have six children (and three grandchildren) between us who are all grown up now.”

A big empty house on a big property with no kids fuelled the decision for Bradley to come to Nova Scotia and begin a business for himself. With the kids scattered all over the country and the need to downsize, it didn’t matter where they moved to but Bradley had been to Nova Scotia many times in his sales career and had wonderful experiences here.

Bradley was a little surprised to learn osteopathy is very popular here, so after a couple of trips he decided to make the move. “We have no regrets in our move,” he says, “as I was in a private practice in Ontario, but have worked part-time at two large clinics in HRM. I am excited to start a private clinic again in the Valley now.” He and his family arrived in Halifax in 2019, but soon fell in love with the Valley. They purchased a three-season home in Blomidon but, after the Covid-19 lockdown, decided to make it their full-time home. Much of their efforts of late have been converting this recreational property into a four-season home. The hope is to create a gathering place for their dispersed family.

“Starting a practice in Berwick should be a win-win and I look forward to serving the people in the Valley,” says Bradley. “What I love about Valley life is the fresh air, fresh water, and fresh food (not to mention the beer, wine, cider, and spirits). Watching the tides is amazing and gazing at Cape Blomidon always fills me with awe. This is a magic place and I am so happy we settled here and I hope to meet lots of residents through my business.”

Trillium Osteopathy is located at 210 Commercial Street in Berwick. Bradley will be joined by a sports and massage therapist named Mark Francisco so there is more there for your needs (or kneads!). You can contact Bradley at 902-233-1235 or send him an email at bradley.dundas@gmail.com.