Valley Credit Union Makes $20,000 Donation to Coldest Night of the Year

Valley Credit Union staff collected $15,000 in donations for Coldest Night of the Year, Annapolis Valley! That is more than double their initial target! The staff started fundraising in the fall. In addition to collecting donations in-branch, they sold snowflake cookies provided by Fresh From The Oven in Greenwood and sold tickets for two different prize draws: one for a Christmas gift card tree and one for two Nova Scotia themed signs, one donated by Valley Flowers and Crafts and the other donated by one of our amazing members! “We are so impressed by the staff’s hard work and our members’ generosity!” says Len Ells, Valley Credit Union’s President and CEO. “We added an additional $5,000 for a total donation of $20,000!”

Event limitations due to COVID-19 meant Valley Credit Union’s team completed their walks in various locations between Hantsport and Bridgetown. If you were out and about that Saturday, you may have seen one of the 37 staff members completing their 2-5km walk.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a nation-wide family-friendly non-competitive winter walk that raises money for charities serving hungry homeless and hurting people in our community. This is the ninth year Open Arms hosted Coldest Night of the Year, Annapolis Valley. Funds raised are an important part of maintaining Open Arms’ outreach programs (Drop-in centers, Inn From The Cold Emergency Shelter, Food Programming & Supports, Furniture Bank and more) and expanding their services in 2021.