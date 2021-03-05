March is Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month

Submitted

Nova Scotia farmers will help students understand the importance of growing food locally during Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month, beginning Monday, March 1.

The campaign, which encourages students in all grades to learn and celebrate Canada’s agriculture, began in Nova Scotia and is marking its 10th anniversary.

“A thriving agriculture sector is critical to supporting a stronger economy in Nova Scotia,” said Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell. “By hearing stories of how our food is grown, students will better understand the importance of producing food locally and learn about career opportunities in agriculture at the same time.”

This year, students in Grade 3 will take part in an interactive project where they learn about growing produce from seeds. It will include virtual visits from farmers and a new video series featuring Frank Oulton, a Grade 8 student whose parents own Taproot Farms in Starr’s Point, Kings County.

Students in Grade 4 will learn about the aquaculture industry through a partnership with the Centre for Oceans Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) in Dartmouth.