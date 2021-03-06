Local Libations: What to try this Season

We have a fantastic and ever-expanding selection of local beers, ciders, and spirits in our region! Check out our libations map for all the Valley has to offer. Cheers!
Meander River Farm and Brewery (Brewery)
906 Woodville Road, Ashdale
meanderriverfarm.ca
Schoolhouse Brewery (Brewery)
40 Water Street, Windsor
schoolhousebrewery.ca
Annapolis Cider Company (Cidery)
388 Main Street, Wolfville
drinkannapolis.ca
Noggins Cider (Cidery)
10009 Hwy #1, Greenwich
nogginsfarm.ca/cider
Paddy’s Brew Pub (Brewery)
Kentville and Wolfville
paddyspub.ca/brewery
Barrelling Tide Distillery (Distillery)
1164 Parkway Drive, Port Williams
barrellingtidedistillery.com
Wayfarers’ Ale Society (Brewery)
1116 Kars Street, Port Williams
wayfarersale.ca
Bad Apple Brewhouse & Mosaic Brewing Co. (Brewery)
515 Parker Condon Road, Somerset
badapplebrewhouse.ca
Still Fired Distilleries (Distillery)
9543 Highway 8, Annapolis Royal
stillfireddistilleries.com
Lunn’s Mill Beer Co. (Brewery)
515 Carleton Road, Lawrencetown, &
The Station by Lunn’s Mill Beer Co. (Restaurant and Taproom)
73 Queen Street, Bridgetown
lunnsmill.beer
thestation.beer
Maritime Express Cider Co. (Cidery)
325 Main Street, Kentville
maritimeexpress.ca
Bent Nail Crafted Beers (Brewery)
4499 NS-14, Windsor
bentridgewinery.ca
The Church Brewing Co. (Brewery)
329 Main St, Wolfville
churchbrewing.ca
Sid’s Cider (Cidery)
836 Windsor Back Road, Windsor
Horton Ridge Malt & Grain (Malt House)
2504 Ridge Road, Hortonville
horton-ridge-malt-grain.myshopify.com
Tangled Garden (Liqueurs)
1827 Highway 1, Grand Pre
tangledgarden.ca
Domaine de Grand Pré Pomme D’Or Apple Cream Liquor & Ice Cider (Winery)
11611 Highway 1, Grand Pré
grandprewines.com
L’Acadie Vineyards Organic Cider (Winery)
310 Slayter Rd., Gaspereau
lacadievineyards.ca
Elderkin’s Cider Company (Cidery)
10362 Highway 1, Wolfville
elderkinsfarmmarket.com
Planters Ridge Meads & Rummed Cider (Winery)
1441 Church St Port Williams
plantersridge.ca
Bulwark Cider (Cidery)
7153 Highway 12, New Ross
bulwarkcider.com
Boars Back Cider (Cidery)
2 Crocker Road, Kingston
boarsbackcider.com
Annapolis Brewing Company (Brewery)
302 St. George St, Annapolis Royal
annapolisbrewing.com
Roofhound (Brewery)
2580 Ridge Rd, Digby
roofhound.ca
Lazy Bear Brewing (Brewery)
120 West Old Post Road, Smiths Cove
lazybearbrewing.ca
Sea Level Brewing (Brewery)
980 Terrys Creek Road, Port Williams
sealevelbrewing.com
Millstone Harvest Brewhouse (Brewery)
9146 Highway 221, Sheffield Mills
sealevelbrewing.com
Smokehouse Nano Brewery
170 Cottage Street, Berwick
smokehousebrewery.ca
Hill Top Hops Brewhouse (Brewery)
7232 Highway 14, Brooklyn
hilltophops.ca
Moonrise Ridge (Cidery & Winery)
moonriseridge.ca