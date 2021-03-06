The Grapevine > Articles > Local Libations: What to try this Season

Local Libations: What to try this Season

We have a fantastic and ever-expanding selection of local beers, ciders, and spirits in our region! Check out our libations map for all the Valley has to offer. Cheers!

Meander River Farm and Brewery (Brewery)

906 Woodville Road, Ashdale

meanderriverfarm.ca

Schoolhouse Brewery (Brewery)

40 Water Street, Windsor

schoolhousebrewery.ca

Annapolis Cider Company (Cidery)

388 Main Street, Wolfville

drinkannapolis.ca

Noggins Cider (Cidery)

10009 Hwy #1, Greenwich

nogginsfarm.ca/cider

Paddy’s Brew Pub (Brewery)

Kentville and Wolfville

paddyspub.ca/brewery

Barrelling Tide Distillery (Distillery)

1164 Parkway Drive, Port Williams

barrellingtidedistillery.com

Wayfarers’ Ale Society (Brewery)

1116 Kars Street, Port Williams

wayfarersale.ca

Bad Apple Brewhouse & Mosaic Brewing Co. (Brewery)

515 Parker Condon Road, Somerset

badapplebrewhouse.ca

Still Fired Distilleries (Distillery)

9543 Highway 8, Annapolis Royal

stillfireddistilleries.com

Lunn’s Mill Beer Co. (Brewery)

515 Carleton Road, Lawrencetown, &

The Station by Lunn’s Mill Beer Co. (Restaurant and Taproom)

73 Queen Street, Bridgetown

lunnsmill.beer

thestation.beer

Maritime Express Cider Co. (Cidery)

325 Main Street, Kentville

maritimeexpress.ca

Bent Nail Crafted Beers (Brewery)

4499 NS-14, Windsor

bentridgewinery.ca

The Church Brewing Co. (Brewery)

329 Main St, Wolfville

churchbrewing.ca

Sid’s Cider (Cidery)

836 Windsor Back Road, Windsor

Horton Ridge Malt & Grain (Malt House)

2504 Ridge Road, Hortonville

horton-ridge-malt-grain.myshopify.com

Tangled Garden (Liqueurs)

1827 Highway 1, Grand Pre

tangledgarden.ca

Domaine de Grand Pré Pomme D’Or Apple Cream Liquor & Ice Cider (Winery)

11611 Highway 1, Grand Pré

grandprewines.com

L’Acadie Vineyards Organic Cider (Winery)

310 Slayter Rd., Gaspereau

lacadievineyards.ca

Elderkin’s Cider Company (Cidery)

10362 Highway 1, Wolfville

elderkinsfarmmarket.com

Planters Ridge Meads & Rummed Cider (Winery)

1441 Church St Port Williams

plantersridge.ca

Bulwark Cider (Cidery)

7153 Highway 12, New Ross

bulwarkcider.com

Boars Back Cider (Cidery)

2 Crocker Road, Kingston

boarsbackcider.com

Annapolis Brewing Company (Brewery)

302 St. George St, Annapolis Royal

annapolisbrewing.com

Roofhound (Brewery)

2580 Ridge Rd, Digby

roofhound.ca

Lazy Bear Brewing (Brewery)

120 West Old Post Road, Smiths Cove

lazybearbrewing.ca

Sea Level Brewing (Brewery)

980 Terrys Creek Road, Port Williams

sealevelbrewing.com

Millstone Harvest Brewhouse (Brewery)

9146 Highway 221, Sheffield Mills

sealevelbrewing.com

Smokehouse Nano Brewery

170 Cottage Street, Berwick

smokehousebrewery.ca

Hill Top Hops Brewhouse (Brewery)

7232 Highway 14, Brooklyn

hilltophops.ca

Moonrise Ridge (Cidery & Winery)

moonriseridge.ca