West Brooklyn SpeakEasy Becomes the Place to Play on Saturday Nights

Ruth Legge

Two years ago, the West Brooklyn Community Hall was looking to expand its variety of activities. The Jill Hiscock group, whose drummer lives in West Brooklyn, needed a rehearsal and performance space. Along with a band of volunteers, the SpeakEasy was born. A 1920s jazz vibe combined with tasty food, local craft beers, original cocktails, great acoustics, and a steady audience combined to make it a low key success every Saturday night. Then the world changed.

After a break during the shut down, the SpeakEasy became one of the few venues open, due to our low numbers and careful seating arrangements. New bands were featured weekly, including Terra Spencer and Sarah Pound & John Ebata, and we gained some regular favourites like the Voodoo Charmers, String Theory, and Eden Row with Guy Breau & Sandi Marie. Now, the word is out among musicians that the SpeakEasy is the place to play, and music lovers know they can listen and enjoy in a relaxed safe atmosphere. The future may hold surprises like a special cocktail night with Celes Davar!

We have some exciting events coming this spring in addition to our usual great acts:

April 3: The Jazz Trio: Samantha Wilson on guitar, Andrew Jackson on trombone and Nick D’Amato on bass will be playing originals, jazz standards, and covers.

May 1: Sarah Pound & John Ebata will be back to play some new tunes and past favourites.

May 29: Sahara Jane and Ken Shorley will create a magical evening.

May ? (TBA): Kristin Martell will sing and play original music from her new album.

The music starts at 8pm and ends at 10:30pm and sorry, no dancing until Covid rules change. Due to limited seating (40 max), you must reserve a table in advance. Cover charges range from $10 to $20 at present and it’s cash only at the door or for refreshments. Don’t forget to bring an extra $10 for your 50/50 draw ticket to help us build a new accessible entrance porch for the hall, or you can purchase tickets from Jim at the Odd Book (you could win $2000!). The draw date is April 30.

To find out ticket prices and schedules you can always check our facebook page WBSpeakeasy or Valley Events. To reserve your table call Ruth at (902)542-5424. We’re only a scenic 12 minute drive from downtown Wolfville.

Hope to see you there!