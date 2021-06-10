Budget 2021 supports Nova Scotia’s Wine Sector

Kody Blois

As your Member of Parliament, I’m proud to champion the robust agriculture sector that exists in Kings-Hants—including our grape and wine sector, which also serves as a tourism destination, generating jobs and supporting our local economy.

There has been tremendous growth in our wine sector since 2007. This is largely in part due to the entrepreneurial spirit of our wine growers and vineyard operators, but also because of the 100% Canadian Excise Exemption. However, this exemption was deemed non-trade compliant by the World Trade Organization following a challenge from Australia in 2018.

In working closely with stakeholders in Kings-Hants and across the country in the lead-up to the budget, I know an excise exemption replacement program was a top priority to help support our domestic producers. That’s why I’m pleased that Budget 2021 allocates $101 million over the next two years to support wineries in lieu of the required phase out of the Canadian excise exemption in 2022, as per the negotiated settlement between Canada and Australia. The exact details of the program to support Canadian wineries are not yet finalized, but I’m committed to being the voice of the sector locally at the policy table to ensure we get this right.

Budget 2021 also invests $21 million in initiatives and resources to continue removing internal barriers to trade across Canada, which will be beneficial to all sectors involved in inter-provincial trade.

Additionally, I was pleased to see many other investments that will support our wine sector, like investments that will lower credit card merchant fees, make e-commerce easier, and increase jobs.

While I am proud of our government’s efforts, it is you, the reader, who has the most power to help drive our local businesses forward. When thinking about picking up your next bottle of bubbly, think right here in your own backyard—you won’t be disappointed.

For more information on Budget 2021, please visit budget.gc.ca or send me an email at kody.blois@parl.gc.ca.