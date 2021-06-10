Dinner Out: Cumin Kitchen and Drinks

Scott Campbell

From the creators of Le Caveau at Grand Pre Winery comes a brand new casual dining experience. With Chef Jason Lynch creating a phenomenal new menu that is both creative and delicious this new gem promises to be sparkling addition to the culinary landscape in the Valley. Cumin Kitchen and Drinks is located in the new building at 21 Roy Avenue in New Minas. Chef Lynch describes Cumin Kitchen and Drinks as an urban café and eatery based on locally sourced and supportive agriculture with fresh and honest food prepared simply. They offer dine-in, take-out, or take-home and are a licensed establishment offering a wide selection of exquisite Nova Scotian wines. If you are a coffee lover make sure you come in and have one of the many coffee beverages that are made on a lever (manual) espresso machine that is lovingly referred to as “The Beast.”

I had an opportunity to tour the sparkling new kitchen on opening day and got to witness the well-oiled machine that produces the mouthwatering menu choices first hand. The large dining room offers ample room for patrons to maintain social distancing and still enjoy a fantastic dining experience. There is a robust menu full of exciting choices to fit every palate as well as a pasta special each day. I chose the Bolognese. I can say, with no exaggeration, that it was the most delicious Bolognese I’ve ever had. The Mafalde pasta was cooked perfectly and was drenched in a rich meat sauce. Everything was sprinkled with herbs and parmesan cheese and served with a slice of herbed focaccia. I don’t mind telling you that I used that focaccia to swipe up every last drop of that meat sauce. The pasta special of the day was Pad Thai offered in mild, medium, or hot. Again, perfectly cooked pasta mingling with pork belly and tofu made this a great choice too. The bright flavours of peanuts, cilantro, and lime all shared the stage in this fantastic dish.

If you have a chance, treat yourself to Cumin Kitchen and Drinks. I know I’ll be back again soon as I work my way through their exciting menu.

Cheers.

