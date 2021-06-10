AVRL News: Staycation Reading Could Earn You Prizes

Angela Reynolds, Annapolis Valley Regional Library

Summer reading helps your children keep their reading skills sharp while school is out, and if you already love to read, why not track your reading and win prizes with our Summer Reading Challenge?

We have 4 levels this year:

Pre-Reader (ages birth – 4)

Readers (ages 4-12)

Teen (ages 12-17)

Adult (Ages 18+)

Each Challenge is tailored to the age group, and has activities embedded in the Challenge in addition to reading: activities you can do right here at home in Nova Scotia.

Here’s how it works:

Online registration begins June 1and the Challenge begins on June 26. Sign up by June 30 and be entered into our Early Bird draw. We’ll be giving away a Nova Scotia Museums Family Pass and LED Rainbow Lights. There will be surprise draws all summer long!

Read for 20 hours to complete the Challenge this summer. For every hour you read, you will get 10 tickets to spend in the Prize Buckets. When you complete the Challenge, you get 50 extra tickets! There are also fun activities which earn you badges and 1 extra ticket each. There are grand prizes that ages 4+ can enter to win. This year we are giving away a Nintendo Switch, LEGO gift card, and an online Book Outlet gift card.

Tune in on June 26 for our Summer Reading Challenge launch, with prizes and a Zoom magic show!

All summer we will offer Take & Make kits, Virtual programs, Activity Packs, and surprise draws for fun prizes. Get ready to READ! Visit our website at valleylibrary.ca for details and registration.