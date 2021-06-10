Willowbank Cemetery Reorganizing

Wendy Elliott

According to Wolfville’s civic history, titled Mud Creek, and collected back in 1980, the citizens of Wolfville believe a cemetery is made up of people and their relationships to one another, and each gravestone in a cemetery has a story.

During the last year of pandemic lockdowns, many local residents have been seeking family genealogy and looking for the headstones of their ancestors in Willowbank Cemetery. The thirteen acres that make up the cemetery also provide a much-beloved passive recreation spot or green space.

Interest has also been growing in green burials, which are a kind of a return to age-old practices. Willowbank records include two such burials in recent history.

Reorganizing of the cemetery continues. Current board members are hoping for a decent turnout on Sunday, June 13 in order to set up a full slate of members. The meeting is planned for 2pm at the Wolfville Recreation Centre on Victoria Avenue.

All are welcome to help keep this vital community asset operational. Anyone with questions is welcome to call Wendy Elliott at 902-542-2533.