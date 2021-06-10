Golf’s Hidden Gem in the Valley

Margot Bishop

There are three great golf clubs in our wonderful Kings County: Ken-Wo in New Minas, Eagle Crest in Centreville, and Island Green at Kentville/North Alton.

All have two courses, a nine and an eighteen, but Island Green has a hidden gem called The Hummingbird. It is a perfect course for beginners or for players who have been away from the game for a while, and is a joy to play. Island Green has been in operation for only twelve years, but it is holding its own with some of the older and more challenging courses. The best bit is that it only costs $15 per game. An additional incentive is a card that you receive when you start playing the Hummingbird course: every time you play, your card is stamped or punched, and when you have played ten times your eleventh is free. How cool is that! But REMEMBER YOUR CARD. Do not rely on other peoples’ memory. Put it in a safe place–your golf bag pocket for example .

Island Green has been open this year since March, because of some truly fine early spring weather. You could not take electric carts on the courses until the grounds had a chance to firm up, the same as any golf club. I had never played golf in April before this year, and I also played 11 times in the month of May. As I have mentioned before, I play with very old clubs, including two wooden shafted ones of my grandmother’s. I played last year into November, the 13th to be exact. With Covid still with us, playing golf is a great way to be active and healthy and to beat the Covid blues. I wish you good luck and fun and safe activities in these trying times.

Get out and have a wonderful time at Sheri’s and Marty’s hidden gem:

Island Green

7005, Highway 12, Kentville (towards North Alton)

902-678-7577 to reserve a tee time.