CentreStage Update

Mike Butler

To all you theatre lovers out there: we are getting close everyone! Because the restrictions are lifting and life is pivoting, CentreStage is keeping an eye out for when all is safe and clear to have our patrons back. In the meantime, we used this downtime to upgrade lighting, sound, and hearing device equipment in the theatre, do some year long spring cleaning, get plans in place for the big return, and of course, we have our vintage radio shows that can be accessed through the CentreStage website. Why not join our newsletter and be the first to know when the curtain will reopen? And be sure to catch the Mike Uncorked in next month’s Grapevine with even more big announcements for the little theatre with the big heart! We miss you, stay safe, and thank you for the continued support of us and all our local theatres!

centrestagetheatre.ca