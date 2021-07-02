The Grapevine > Articles > In With The New: New Valley Businesses to Watch

In With The New: New Valley Businesses to Watch

Who said a pandemic is a bad time to open a business? There are so many new and creative businesses cropping up around the Valley and we cannot contain our excitement!

• Wolfville Wedding Chapel – The Valley is home to Nova Scotia’s first full-service wedding chapel! Want a no-fuss wedding but with ALL the charm and whimsy? This place on 360 Main Street is perfect for tying the knot or renewing vows with up to 20 of your favorite people! wolfvilleweddingchapel.com

• Petite Patrie – The award-winning chocolate maker has found a new home in Kentville! The retail shop and café featuring artisanal bean-to-bar chocolate bars and espresso-based coffees is now open to the public at 2 Webster Street. During your visit you can peek into the chocolate factory to watch how the chocolate is made! Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm. petitepatriechocolate.com

• Long Table Social Club – A perfect staycation destination, the Long Table Social Club is located in Scots Bay (5611 Highway 358) with breathtaking views of the bay and refreshing ocean breezes on the patio. The menu offers fresh and high-quality sandwiches, salads, and sweets, as well as a full coffee bar. thelongtablesocialclub.com

• Ametora Supply – Hey vintage shoppers – this place is a gem! Ametora Supply operated in Lunenburg for three years and has relocated to 1987 Hwy 359 in Centreville. It is a curated vintage shop specializing in Canadiana and Americana, with a focus on vintage and rare denim, heritage brands, and rugged wear. ametorasupply.ca.

• The Inn at the Winery – Domaine de Grand Pré now offers a cozy space to spend the night and turn your visit into the ultimate retreat! The Inn at Grand Pré Winery offers 6 suites, each with its own unique ensuite bathroom. There is one Queen room, four King rooms, and the top floor has a 2-bedroom suite. grandprewines.com/pages/the-inn-grand-pre-winery

• Terra Rossa Trattoria – Making the move from Charlottetown to Wolfville, this restaurant located on 1117 Front Street specializes in Italian dining. Expect fresh pasta made from scratch and artisanal thin-crust pizzas on the menu… and they even have their own gelato machine! terrarossa.ca

Photo of Wolfville Wedding Chapel by Janette Downie.