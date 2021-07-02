Valley Regional Enterprise Network to Develop Strategic Tourism Plan

New initiative aims to make the Annapolis Valley a tourism destination of choice.

Submitted

Atlantic Canada’s tourism industry is vital to the region’s economy and supports thousands of local jobs and businesses. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to help the Valley Regional Enterprise Network (REN) improve and expand local tourism experiences in the Annapolis Valley and identify new opportunities for tourism development.

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, has announced a non-repayable contribution of $117,250 to the Valley REN. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

This contribution will enable the Valley REN to hire a consultant through the Strategic Tourism for Areas and Regions (STAR) program to develop a tourism plan for the Annapolis Valley. The plan, which will be developed in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, will focus on growing the region’s high-end culinary, outdoor and cultural experiences. It will also identify new opportunities to establish the area as a year-round tourism destination.

“Investments like this one help reposition Atlantic Canada as a destination of choice and ensure that the region is ready to welcome more visitors when the time is right,” says Joly. “Budget 2021 allocates $1 billion over the next three years to help the tourism sector rebuild and recover. Today’s announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to ensuring that our economy comes roaring back.

Funding for this project is provided through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s (ACOA) Innovative Communities Fund (ICF).