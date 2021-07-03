Terra Spencer and the Class of 1971

Friday September 10 at 8:00pm

Mermaid Imperial Performing Arts Centre, Windsor

Where were you in 1971?

Maybe you were trying to impress someone cute sitting next to you in Biology class, or figuring out a plan to borrow your dad’s car on Friday night, or playing Twister in the rec room. Or maybe, like Windsor, NS songwriter Terra Spencer, you just daydreamed about doing all those things while you flipped through a box of records in your grandparents’ basement. In any case, there’s no question that 1971 kicked off a golden age of music, and Terra has assembled a stellar band of Nova Scotian talent to celebrate the 50th anniversary of those songs, featuring classics from Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Harry Nilsson, The Rolling Stones, The Carpenters, and more, with a few of her own signature songs woven in.

Travelling back to 1971 with Terra are drummer Jordi Comstock, bassist Adam Fine, lead guitarist Katelyn Bonomo, and multi-instrumentalist David Christensen, bringing fresh and faithful takes on your radio favourites.

Dig out your favourite concert T-shirts and tie-dye, park the van out back, and let your hair down for this unique chance to time-travel back to simpler days of peace, love, and rock-and-roll. Be there with bell bottoms on!

mermaidtheatre.ca/tickets